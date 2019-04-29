A family wants justice for 2-year-old hit by a car

JACKSON, Tenn.–“It’s against the law to hit and run, I just want justice for my baby,” said Latrice Caruthers, mother of 2-year-old.



Caruthers said her 2-year-old daughter was hit by a car on March 11 right in front of her home on Wallace Road.

After filing a report with the Jackson Police Department almost two months ago, Caruthers said no one has come forward.

“I just want justice. I just want to know who it was that hit my baby,” said Caruthers.

The 2-year-old’s father, Christopher Greer said he witnessed the hit and run.

“I came around and I seen her right here, and but I didn’t see the car, but I seen her laying right here crying, then looked down and I seen the lady,” said Christopher Greer, father of 2-year-old.

Greer said he and the woman he said was driving the car exchanged words until his attention was directed back to his daughter’s safety.

“She went on down the park some more, and she came back like half way, she was talking to me and I have seen what had happened to her, so I instantly grabbed her up and ran back this way,” said Greer.

Greer said he then drove his daughter to the hospital where thankfully he said she only received non-life threatening injuries.

Greer said he was in such a rush to the hospital he didn’t get the woman’s information.

“I’m just lucky enough she’s fine, but as far as her leaving I don’t appreciate that,” said Greer.

Just four houses down there’s a daycare, owner Jennie Nelson said she has a message for drivers on Wallace Road.

“To be more careful and drive slower, watch out for the kids,” said Jennie Nelson.

Captain Ron Adams of the Jackson Police Department Traffic Division said if you have information on the incident that happened on Wallace Road, to call the Jackson Police Department at (731) 425-8400.

Investigators said the only description given regarding the accused driver is it was a white female, wearing black scrubs in a black vehicle.