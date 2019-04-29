Mr. Dennis Franklin Smith age 67, passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019 at his residence in Bells, TN. Funeral services will be conducted on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. in the Chapel of the Bells Funeral Home, with Bro. Mike Glidewell officiating. Burial to follow in the Gadsden United Methodist Church Cemetery. A visitation for the Smith family will be held on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at the Bells Funeral Home from 10:00 A.M. until the service hour at 1:00 P.M.

Mr. Smith was preceded in death by his parents: Mr. Jamie Franklin Smith and Mrs. Pansy Roberts Smith.

He is survived by two sons: Josh Smith (Mary) of Christiana, TN and Jake Smith (Fallon) on Bells, TN; and three sisters: Linda Hallibrook of Bells, TN, Mary Ann Patterson (Tommy) and Donna Mosier, both of Gadsden, TN.

The Smith family requests that memorials be made to the Gadsden United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 9, Gadsden, TN 38337.