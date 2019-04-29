Professionals share expectations for kindergarten students

JACKSON, Tenn.-Early childhood professionals announced their expectations for local kindergartners.

Jackson-Madison County School leaders announced their ‘Kindergarten Readiness’ targets. This council is comprised of Jackson area early childhood professionals that are representing child care facilities throughout the Jackson area, local preschools, and Jackson-Madison County Schools. Organizers hope to prepare children for success.

“If we can have parents start to work on some of these things prior to starting kindergarten, that’s just going to help out the student and the parent and the teacher to help that child learn even more,” said Jared Myracle, Chief Academic Officer for the Jackson-Madison County School District.

All the targets are listed in a pamphlet to be distributed to local parents.