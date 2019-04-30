At least 1 injured in Highway 412 crash involving dump truck

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol has confirmed at least one person is seriously injured after a crash Tuesday afternoon on Highway 412 near Old Bells Road in northwest Madison County.

THP says a dump truck is involved in the crash.

It is currently unknown if any other vehicles are involved in the crash, or if any other injuries have been reported.

