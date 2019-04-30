Funeral Services for Pastor Marvin Charles Talley, Sr. , age 68, will be Friday, May 3, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Light of Life Ministries, 411 Fairmont Ave. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens.

Pastor Talley died on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Jackson General Hospital.

Visitation for Pastor Talley will begin on Thursday morning, May 2, 2019 from 10:00 AM until 7:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 7:00 PM. Pastor Talley will lie-in-state on Friday afternoon, May 3, 2019 at Light of Life Ministries from 12:00 PM until time of service.

For additional information, please contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.