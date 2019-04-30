The bypass: A look back at two years of construction

JACKSON, Tenn. — After months of lane closures and construction, the U.S. 45 Bypass is almost complete. Let’s take a look back and see how we got here.

It all started with being able to turn left out of Casey Jones Village back in 2017. Then construction crews moved to the bypass.

In April of 2018, crews installed 15 beams along the bypass. Then, in August, the inside lanes of the bypass were closed for demolition and were then rebuilt over two weekends.

At the beginning of this year, crews finished the bridge deck on the bypass.

After the most recent closure, it’s now a smooth drive.

“It was a pretty major closure to open everything up to the finished locations of all the lanes,” Tennessee Department of Transportation Operations District Manager Branden Garcia said.

Crews paved the road, installed signs and painted new stripes and arrows on the pavement over the weekend. Plus, there are new signs for drivers.

“Some of the lanes did change as far as if you want to access 40 or stay on 45 Bypass, and then if you’re going northbound, if you want to get on Vann Drive,” Garcia said.

On Tuesday, crews were installing barriers between the northbound and southbound lanes, and officials say to expect a few intermittent closures throughout the summer.

TDOT says they plan to be completely finished with the bypass by the end of the summer. Then, they will move to the bridge over North Highland Avenue and continue construction there.