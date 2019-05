TRENTON, Tenn. — The Trenton Teapot Festival continued Tuesday with a flower show and cookout.

Many enjoyed rib eye sandwiches and home-cut fries while listening to local musicians.

Colonel Sanders and the Holy Smokes performed at the event at the First Presbyterian Church in Trenton.

The Teapot Flower Shop show was sponsored by the Trenton Garden Club.

The event was held at First Baptist Church in Trenton.