Funeral Services for Debbie Lynn Hobson-Davis, age 61, will be Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Greater St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church on Wallace Road. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Mrs. Hobson-Davis died on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Jackson General Hospital.

Visitation for Mrs. Hobson-Davis will begin on Thursday morning, May 2, 2019 from 9:00 AM until 7:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 7:00 PM.

For additional information, please contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.