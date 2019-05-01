Mayoral candidates give final pitch before Election Day

JACKSON, Tenn. — There are five candidates running for mayor of Jackson in this year’s election. With early voting ending May 2 and Election Day on May 7, all of those running spoke with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Wednesday.

The first is Dr. Jerry Woods.

Woods is a Pinson native who went to school in the Madison County system and has an extensive background in education. His priority is public education, which he thinks is the key to the Hub City’s future success.

“Better support for our schools and public services, better and more vibrant neighborhoods, and a better economy,” Woods said.

Another candidate with an education background is Dr. Vicky Foote. She was raised in south Jackson, taught at Southside High School, and represented south Jackson on the City Council for eight years.

Foote says she brings a fresh perspective to Jackson leadership.

“I think I’m a person who can change your perception of city government,” Foote said. “I believe I’m a person who can come in and bring folks together, and give you a reason to be proud of Jackson again, and to want to vote for your leaders.”

Mark Johnstone owned a consulting firm and real estate appraisal business for 20 years and has been heavily involved in politics. He cites his background in business as proof that he could help organize operations of the city to run more efficiently.

“My background has been turning around and fixing things in this community, in our companies, and I’ve been doing it for 23 years, and I believe we have the specific skill set to do that in our city right now,” Johnstone said.

Scott Conger is a Jackson native who says he wants to update the city of Jackson legislative process and provide more transparency for residents and the entire city.

“Communicating everything, every decision that’s being made long before it happens, making sure that we’re bringing more people to the table and operating an efficient and effective government,” Conger said.

Jimmy Eldridge is a Jackson native as well. He points to his nearly two decades of experience in the Tennessee state legislature as proof he will run Jackson efficiently.

“I’ve got the desire to continue to serve our community, and I’ve served this community in the general assembly for 16 years, and I want to continue serving at the local level as the mayor of the city,” Eldridge said.

Thursday is the final day of early voting, which will end at 4 p.m.