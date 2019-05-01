Michael E. Hill
|Michael E. Hill of Paris
|59
|Vanderbilt University Medical Center
|Saturday, April 27, 2019
|2:00 PM Monday, May 6, 2019
|McEvoy Funeral Home
|Rev. Tom Smith
|Palestine Cemetery
|11:00 AM – 2:00 PM Monday, May 6, 2019 prior to the service
|May 22, 1959 in Point Pleasant, West Virginia
|Colin Hill, Aaron Hill, Robert Hill, Dillion Herron, Corey Baum,
Andrew Herron
|Marvin Eugene Hill, preceded and Rosa Lee Burchett Hill of Newport, Ark
|Patricia (Terence) Robison of Paris, TN
|Stephen Hill of Bellevue, Ohio
|Devin Robison, Makayla Hill, Stephen Hill, Jr., Maria Hill, and Tadd Hill.
|Rita (P.J.) Bolen of Frankfort, IN
Beverly (Jimmy) Marlin of Jackson, TN
|Mark Hill of Newport, ARK
Daniel (Gina) Hill of Stafford, VA
|11 – nieces and nephews
|Mr. Hill was a U.S. Army Veteran serving in Desert Storm in the 82nd Airborne. He was a lifetime member of the VFW and the NRA. He was a truck driver and an avid motorcyclist.