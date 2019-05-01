Michael E. Hill

WBBJ Staff,

 

 Michael E. Hill of Paris
59
Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Saturday, April 27, 2019
2:00 PM Monday, May 6, 2019
McEvoy Funeral Home
Rev. Tom Smith
Palestine Cemetery
11:00 AM – 2:00 PM Monday, May 6, 2019 prior to the service
May 22, 1959 in Point Pleasant, West Virginia
Colin Hill, Aaron Hill, Robert Hill, Dillion Herron, Corey Baum,

Andrew Herron
Marvin Eugene Hill, preceded and Rosa Lee Burchett Hill of Newport, Ark
Patricia (Terence) Robison of Paris, TN
Stephen Hill of Bellevue, Ohio
Devin Robison, Makayla Hill, Stephen Hill, Jr., Maria Hill, and Tadd Hill.
Rita (P.J.) Bolen of Frankfort, IN

Beverly (Jimmy) Marlin of Jackson, TN
Mark Hill of Newport, ARK

Daniel (Gina) Hill of Stafford, VA
11 – nieces and nephews
Mr. Hill was a U.S. Army Veteran serving in Desert Storm in the 82nd Airborne. He was a lifetime member of the VFW and the NRA.  He was a truck driver and an avid motorcyclist.