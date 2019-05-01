Monday shooting ruled accidental

JACKSON, Tenn. — A shooting Monday in east Jackson has been ruled accidental, according to police.

Jackson police responded to a report of a shooting on the 100 block of Robin Lane around 7 p.m. Monday. As officers were responding, they were flagged down by a vehicle on Ridgemont Drive. Police say a 17-year-old boy with a gunshot wound was in the vehicle.

The boy was taken to a local hospital before being transferred to a Memphis hospital for treatment.

Police later determined the boy was accidentally shot by a 16-year-old friend.

No arrest has been made at this time. Investigators are working with the District Attorney’s office.

The victim remains in the hospital in stable condition.