PETCO presents $7,000 grant to Lexington animal shelter

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — PETCO gave out a little love today.

The Frances Halbrook Hensley Animal Shelter was awarded a $7,000 life-saving grant from the PETCO Foundation.

The president of the shelter says this grant will help save a lot of animals lives.

The grant is to help with heartworm treatment and spay and neutering.

“Spay and neutering your pets is very important. If you spay or neuter your pet before it’s a couple years old, you reduce the risk of it developing tumors,” said Lanny Culver, president of the Frances Halbrook Hensley Animal Shelter.

Since 2016, Frances Halbrook Hensley Animal Shelter has adopted out 1,200 animals.