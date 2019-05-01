THP identifies woman killed in Tuesday crash on Highway 412

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol has identified a woman killed in a Tuesday afternoon crash on Highway 412 in northwest Madison County.

THP says 29-year-old Chasity Thomas, of Alamo, was following a dump truck westbound when the truck slowed to make a left turn.

A crash report says Thomas rear-ended the dump truck. She was the only person in the vehicle.

The driver of the truck was not injured in the crash.

The wreck happened around 1:30 p.m.

Thomas was not wearing a seat belt, according to the report.