Alumna presents $100,000 legacy gift to Lane College

JACKSON, Tenn. — Lane College received a $100,000 check from a former student during graduation ceremonies last weekend.

Tommie Kirkendoll, a graduate of the class of 1969, presented the legacy check during the April 27 spring convocation.

Kirkendoll will join six other Lane College graduates in the Jeannie E. Lane Legacy Society.

The society consists of donors who have donated $100,000 or more to Lane College.

If you would like to leave a legacy donation to Lane, call the Office of Institutional Advancement at 731-425-2548, or email lpeoples@lanecollege.edu.