Chester Co. celebrates unity on National Day of Prayer

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — A local county comes together for a citywide unity service.

Chester County community members gathered at Sanford Hill Baptist for the National Day of Prayer.

They prayed and worshiped with the message of unity.

Troy Kilzer was the speaker.

“This year, the National Day of Prayer is concentrated on several different areas: government, media, military, churches, schools, family and business,” head pastor Shane Connor said. “We are focusing on those areas, and if each of those areas would be unified, then we will all be unified and get along better, and that’s what this is all about.”

Organizers say their goal is for the community to stand together in prayer.