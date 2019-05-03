Jerry Lee Robertson

Services for Jerry Lee Robertson, 78, will be held Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home’s Cedar Avenue Chapel with Nathan Rorer officiating. Interment will follow at Enon Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday, May 3, 2019 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm and Saturday, May 4, 2019 from 12 noon until service time. Mr. Robertson, the owner of Robertson’s Decorating Center in McKenzie, died Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. He was born on February 4, 1941 in McKenzie, TN to Woodrow and Geneva Irene Brawner Robertson. He was a member of Blooming Grove United Methodist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his wife Barbara Joyce Toombs Robertson of McKenzie, two sons Wayne (Debra) Robertson of Tompkinsville, KY and Michael Robertson Covington, GA, two brothers Joe (Joan) Robertson and Robert Larry (Patricia) Robertson of McKenzie and four grandchildren.

Pallbearers who will be serving are Phillip Robertson, Aaron Robertson, Antonio Morales, Chris Gantt, Keith Chesser, and Nathan Rorer

Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information please call (731) 352-4848 or visit www.brummittmckenziefuneralhome.com.