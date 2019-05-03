Multiple countries and cultures represented in international food festival

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local middle school hosted an annual festival.

North Parkway Middle hosted their international food festival.

Guests enjoyed music and food from across the globe.

Families enjoyed games, and the event was free to the public.

“Jackson is a lot more diverse than people realize, and so there really has been a growth, and even just within our school district we have over 40 different countries and languages represented,” said ESL coordinator Nancy Ibrahim.

14 total countries were represented including Chile, Germany, South Africa and Egypt.