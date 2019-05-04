Sunshine Returns For Sunday

Weather Update – 11:04 p.m. – Saturday, May 4th

The rain showers will continue to taper off into the overnight hours. A weak cold front as moved through the area. Winds behind that will shift out of the north, with drier air behind it. Tonight lows will be in the mid to upper 50s with areas of patchy fog into the morning hours Sunday.

Cloud cover does slowly decrease through the morning, with mostly sunny skies returning by the afternoon. Highs will be slightly below average and a few degrees warmer than Saturday’s. The start of the week will be dry for a few days but rain chances are expected to increase further into the week.

Corallys Ortiz

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @WBBJ7Corallys

Facebook – facebook.com/corallystv

Email – cortiz@wbbjtv.com