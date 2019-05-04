Thousands gather for annual Trenton Teapot Festival Parade

TRENTON, Tenn. – Music and cheering fill the streets of Trenton as parade goers celebrate the Trenton Teapot Festival Parade.

“We estimate that probably somewhere in between 8 to 9 thousand people attended the parade today,” said Tony Burriss with the Teapot Committee.

“Luckily we got it in without the rain,” said Mayor of Trenton, Ricky Jackson. “Started at 10 o’clock and we just got through with it with no rain. We had a big time.”

Floats and marching bands were just a few of the attractions marching and passing out candy hoping to impress the judges. Burriss says it’s a festival that draws crowds every year.

“We celebrate Trenton,” said Burriss. “We celebrate the tradition of having all the teapots and it’s just a great time for everybody in the city.”

He says it’s a tradition that brings the entire community together.

“Trenton is a close knit community anyway. It’s a close knit community all year long, but this is a time when we all get together. We see people we haven’t seen in a long time and do some events that we haven’t seen each other at so it’s really a fun time. It’s a great week for Trenton,” said Burriss.

Members with the Teapot Committee say the parade is sponsored by Trenton Healthcare and Rehabilitation.