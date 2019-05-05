Community participates in pageant to help raise money for children

ADAMSVILLE, Tenn. – Community members gathered in Adamsville on Sunday to watch a pageant that raises money for a good cause. The benefit pageant was held inside the Marty-Adamsville Community Center.

“We are here to raise money for the Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse,” said Josh Gilbert with Dancing With the Stars.

The pageant is hosted by the 2019 McNairy County Dancing With the Stars team Christine-Anne Bishop and Josh Gilbert. Ladies of a variety of ages participated in the pageant.

“Zero to 9 months all the way up to married ladies,” said Gilbert.

Gilbert says it was a great turnout.

“A really great turnout. A lot more than I expected. I didn’t expect so many people to show up for it. Maybe ten or twelve people joined our sign in before today and everybody that you see here kind of just trickled in from about 11 o’clock. We just had one [person] show up not even ten minutes ago,” said Gilbert.