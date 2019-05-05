More than 700 students graduate from JSCC

JACKSON, Tenn. — It is graduation season in the Hub City as another round of students turn their tassels.

The 2019 class for Jackson State Community College graduated Saturday at the Oman Arena.

719 students earned their degrees from JSCC.

Of those students, 628 received associates degrees, and 91 received technical degrees.

And 17 Jackson-Madison County School System Early College High students received their associate degrees in Saturday’s ceremony as well.

This was the first graduating class for early college high.