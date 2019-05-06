Crash closes I-40 eastbound lanes near MM 74 in west Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — All eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 at mile marker 74 are closed as first responders work a crash in the area, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

TDOT is rerouting traffic at Exit 66 eastbound onto Highway 70. The wreck is estimated to be cleared by 7:15 p.m.

There are no details on the crash at this time, and there is no word on injuries.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol confirms they are working the crash.

Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News as more information becomes available.