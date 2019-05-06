Range USA closes, leaves customers wondering ‘what’s next?’

JACKSON, Tenn. — The sounds you hear in the empty parking lot are birds chirping and cars going by — but not gunshots.

Former customers of Range USA say the business closed with no warning.

“I found out last Monday afternoon, that people come up here to shoot and the employees come and the sign was on the door. ‘We are closed,'” Mike Young, a former customer, said.

And now, a week later, Young and many other customers still have not heard from anyone with the company.

“They’re all upset, and I talked with one of the guys who worked here, teaches a class. He hadn’t got paid in two weeks,” Young said.

Young said he and his wife each paid $250 for a membership.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News asked Young about some of the wording in the letter left on the door. He said what they’re doing doesn’t match what they wrote.

Part of the letter says “God is good all the time and all the time, God is good.”

“God didn’t have no plan in this. That’s greed. They took the money and overspent, living beyond their means,” Young said.

And Young says he thinks everyone who bought a membership should be reimbursed.

“I will not buy a yearly permit or membership for nothing again because after doing this, it could happen again at anything,” Young said.

We also reached out to Range USA for a comment. They have not responded to our emails.