School officials put to challenge as students raise money for St. Jude

MEDINA, Tenn.–Two school officials were put to the challenge, Monday.

Students at South Gibson Elementary made a deal with the superintendent and principal that if they could raise $15,000 during their Mathathon, then the officials would have to sleep on the roof of the school.

The students money they raised was to help St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis.

“We found out last Thursday one of our teachers, her daughter was diagnosed with leukimia. This really hits home of how not only helps others in the community but helps our families as well, said Principal Billy Carey of South Elementary School.

The students raised more than $28,000.