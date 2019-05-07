Jackson Exchange Club presents awards to high school students

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Exchange Club made big announcements Tuesday afternoon.

Allie Smith, from Trinity Christian Academy, was awarded Youth of the Year, and Lane Thomas Moss, from South Side High School, was awarded the Accepting the Challenge of Excellence, or ACE, Student of the Year.

Students, parents and counselors were in attendance.

“It feels really nice. I worked really hard throughout school, but it’s never really been for recognition,” Smith said.

“It’s a true honor. I’m happy to be recognized by my fellow citizens in Jackson,” Moss said.

These awards are given out annually to high school seniors.