Procession for trooper killed in crash arrives in Jackson

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — A community is still mourning the loss of a state trooper taken too early in a crash Monday afternoon.

Tennessee Highway Patrol Memphis District Trooper Matthew Gatti, 24, died Monday in a crash on Interstate 40 near Exit 74.

Fellow first responders honored him and his service as he returned to Jackson Tuesday with a procession of law enforcement from Memphis.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Fire Department met at Exit 74 for the special ceremony, standing and saluting under a giant flag as the fleet drove by.

Gatti was brought to Arrington Funeral Directors in north Jackson, where he was met by the Jackson Police Department and Jackson Fire Department.

Arrington Funeral Directors will handle arrangements for Gatti. Those arrangements have not been finalized at this time.