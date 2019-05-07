South Gibson principal, superintendent sleep on roof after St. Jude fundraiser

MEDINA, Tenn. — If you passed by South Gibson County Elementary School Monday afternoon or Tuesday morning, you might have seen someone on the roof.

It was the principal. Students raised more than $2,000 for St. Jude and received a unique reward.

Principal Billy Carey and Superintendent of Schools Eddie Pruett slept overnight on the roof of the school.

Students and staff gathered outside Tuesday morning to see their principal and hear the morning announcements.

“It was a little cold, wasn’t bad. It was OK,” Carey said. “It was great to see the sun rise this morning.

Students who raised $300 or more during the fundraiser also had lunch with Carey and activities with their gym teacher.