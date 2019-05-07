TWRA says websites are selling bogus fishing licenses

NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is warning everyone to be careful when buying a new fishing license.

The TWRA posted photos on Twitter, saying there are two bogus fishing license websites that have recently been discovered.

Two bogus fishing license websites recently discovered. They DO NOT sell legal TN licenses. They will take your money and you will NOT have a legal TN license.

According to the TWRA, these sites do not sell legal Tennessee licenses.

Everyone is advised to avoid the sites and only use an approved site for buying any license for our state.

Find more information about licenses at the TWRA website.