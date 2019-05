JACKSON, Tenn. — Area seniors strutted their stuff on the runway for a first-time event.

The Goodwill Fashion Show was this morning at T.R. White Sports Complex in downtown Jackson.

Senior models showed off their Goodwill purchased outfits, which ranged in price from 99 cents to $21.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News anchor Ariana Alexa emceed the event, which was held during a private AARP meeting.