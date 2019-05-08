Remaining two mayoral candidates prepare for runoff election

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson mayoral race is extended a little longer, since no one received more than 50% of the votes.



A race of five is now a race of two. There are now six weeks until either Scott Conger or Dr. Jerry Woods is named Mayor of Jackson.

Both candidates voiced their goals that they plan to accomplish if they win the election.

“Effective, efficient, transparent, inclusive government. It’s an exciting day, a new day in Jackson,” Conger said.

“Support for the youth in public services, better and more vibrant neighborhoods, and by better and more efficient economy,” Woods said.

Both men are Jackson natives, South Side High School graduates and have connections to Lane College.

But their campaigns are tailored to different people, and they have very different campaign strategies.

“Face-to-face, more personal contact, still doing mass mailers,” Woods said.

“My strategy has been more digital, tailoring the message, making sure we’re reaching as many people as possible,” Conger said.

Conger says his biggest challenge now is working full-time and parenting.

Woods says finding enough time to reach everyone in the community is his biggest challenge.

But they both plan to hit the extended campaign running.

“Reaching out, meeting people personally, hearing people’s concerns, ideas, talking with them, making sure that we’re communicating our message in a way that resonates with people,” Conger said.

“Increase and enhance that grassroots effort, when we started our campaign,” Woods said.

And this is sure to be a hard-fought battle until election day on Tuesday, June 18.

Early voting for this runoff will be from May 29 to June 13, and once again, election day is June 18.