Jackson Rotary Club awards nine scholarships

JACKSON, Tenn. — Nine students earned a $2,000 scholarship Wednesday.

This was all part of the Jackson Rotary Club Scholarship Program.

Six students from nine high schools, both public and private, join the Junior Rotarian Program each year.

The rotary club chooses one student from each school for the scholarships. Club members look at academics, leadership skills and service.

“Our primary fundraiser is a golf tournament, upcoming in June, and we’re always looking for participant in that to help fund next year’s scholarships,” Jackson Rotary Club President Greg Alexander.

The keynote speaker for Wednesday’s event was the president of Freed-Hardeman University, Dr. David Shannon.