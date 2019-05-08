Mercer Brothers Funeral Home < mercerbrothers@mercerbros.com > 1:38 PM (1 minute ago) to Obituaries

Funeral Services for Zella Margariet Perry Moore, age 93, will be Friday, May 10, 2019 at 2:00 PM at St. John No. 1 Missionary Baptist Church on Adair Road. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Mrs. Moore died on Monday, May 6, 2019 at her residence.

Visitation for Mrs. Moore will begin on Thursday morning, May 9, 2019 from 10:00 AM until 7:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 7:00 PM. Mrs. Moore will lie-in-state at St. John No. 1 Missionary Baptist Church on Friday afternoon, May 10, 2019 from 1:00 PM until time of service.

For additional information, please contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.