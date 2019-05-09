Dyersburg police search for generator theft suspect

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — The Dyersburg Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in a theft from Lowe’s.

Police say the suspect is believed to have stolen a Craftsman generator April 22 from Lowe’s in Dyersburg.

They say he returned to the store May 5 and is believed to have left again with a Craftsman inverter.

Police say the suspect did not pay for the items.

Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to call the Dyersburg Police Department at 731-285-1212 or 731-288-7679.