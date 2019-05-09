Scott Richard Parker, age 51 passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at his residence in Bells, TN. Funeral services for Mr. Parker will be conducted on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. in the Chapel of the Bells Funeral Home, with Rev. Richard Dickerson officiating. Burial to follow in the Belleview Cemetery. A visitation for the Parker family will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the Bells Funeral Home from 11:00 A.M. until the service hour at 1:00 P.M.

Scott was a loving husband, great father and a wonderful musician. He will be greatly missed, especially by his friends Bobby Hughes and Don Isbell.

He loved and adored his sons Skyler, Tyler Matthews, Austin Toman and Matthew Durkovic.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Richard Head and Julia Swinning.

He is survived by his wife: Jessica Acosta Parker of Bells, TN; one son: August Skyler Parker of Bradenton, FL; one brother: Emil Burkhardt (Tracey) of Mobile, AL; and his best friend of over 25 years: Brandon Poynter.