Mobile American Job Center to visit Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Looking for a job? The Mobile American Job Center will be traveling to the Jackson Chamber next week.

The job center will be available from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. next Wednesday, May 15, at the Jackson Chamber, located at 197 Auditorium Street in Jackson.

Staff will be on site to help job seekers complete online applications and resumes as well as register or update their information on the Tennessee’s workforce development website, www.jobs4tn.gov.

The website currently has more than 150,000 job openings.

The event is free and open to anyone looking for work.