A Few Spotty Showers For Mother’s Day

Weather Update – 11:08 p.m. – Saturday, May 11th

It’s been fairly dry for much of the evening and night across West Tennessee. We can see a few scattered showers overnight into early Sunday before entering another dry period. Lows will be in the mid 50s with light winds out of the northwest around 5 mph.

Mother’s Day will be mostly dry. With the exception of a few spotty showers in the morning, most of the day will be mostly cloudy. Highs will struggle to reach the 70s for most as well, with some sunshine possibly peeking through at times during the afternoon.

Another frontal boundary moves through that evening which could bring in a low chance for some showers. Behind the front expect to see fair and dry conditions to return once again.

Corallys Ortiz

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @WBBJ7Corallys

Facebook – facebook.com/corallystv

Email – cortiz@wbbjtv.com