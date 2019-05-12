Slightly Warmer Monday With The Return Of Sunshine

Weather Update – 11:05 p.m. – Sunday, May 12th

We saw mostly cloudy skies for much of the day. That along with winds out of the northwest kept highs below average once again. This evening clouds cleared out and we saw the return of sunshine. A weak frontal boundary will move across the area tonight bringing scattered showers ahead of that. It will be a bit chilly too, with some spots dropping into the upper 40s tonight.

Partly cloudy conditions continue into Monday. It will be slightly warmer with highs nearing 70 degrees. Winds continue out of the northwest around 5-10 mph. High pressure builds in tomorrow and stays around through Tuesday. When it exits out of the region by Tuesday evening, we will see winds shift from the south. This will bring the return of warmer and more humid conditions by mid-week, where we can see highs back into the mid 80s. Much of the week ahead though will be dry, with the exception of some scattered showers and storms expected for Wednesday.

