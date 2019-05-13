Elzie Crawford Price, Jr., age 76, resident of Williston and husband of Elaine Reeves Price, departed this life Sunday afternoon, May 12, 2019 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis.

A gathering of family members and friends of Mr. Price will be from 4 to 6 P.M. Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville. Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center – Main Chapel in Somerville.

Elzie was born January 15, 1943 in Somerville, Tennessee, the son of the late Elzie Crawford Price, Sr. and Lillian Marie Day Price. He received his education at Fayette County High School and was married December 27, 1961 to the former Elaine Barbara Reeves. He was a lifelong resident of the Fayette County area and employed as a plumber, electrician and a master mechanic before his retirement in 1998 after 40 years. Elzie was a member of Williston Baptist Church and enjoyed outdoor activities that included hunting and fishing.

Mr. Price is survived by his wife, Elaine Reeves Price of Williston, TN; two sons, Ronald Allen Price of Williston, TN, Dennis Wayne Price (Robbie) of Oakland, TN; two sisters, Sandra Jones (Larry) of Parsons, TN, Onieta Shearin (Mike) of Bolivar, TN; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

The family requests that memorials be directed to the Fayette County Chapter of the American Cancer Society, c/o Christine Parks, 402 Midland Street, Somerville, TN 38068 or the American Heart Association, 2170 Business Center Drive, Suite 1, Bartlett, TN 38134.

