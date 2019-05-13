Kelly Emily Key
Kelly Emily Key, 55, died suddenly, Friday, May 10, 2019 in Jackson, TN. She was
born to the parents Floyd and Jimmie Judd Key in Northampton Co., NC. She was
a graduate of Union University and was a teacher for Haywood County Schools for
twenty-five years. She was a member of Oakfield Baptist Church and enjoyed
Coca Cola Memorabilia, traveling to various Tennessee restaurants, and gospel
music.
She is survived by her daughter, Emily (Grant) Holland of Jackson, TN, one sister,
Peggy Ruth Key of Jackson, TN, and her two beloved cats, Dinky and Lil Bit. She
was preceded in death by her parents.
SERVICES: The family will be receiving friends on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 from
4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Arrington Funeral Directors. A Life Appreciation Service will
follow at 6:00 p.m. at Arrington Funeral Directors with Rev. Mickey Jackson
officiating.
Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway, 731-668-1111
www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com
