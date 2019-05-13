Kelly Emily Key, 55, died suddenly, Friday, May 10, 2019 in Jackson, TN. She wasborn to the parents Floyd and Jimmie Judd Key in Northampton Co., NC. She wasa graduate of Union University and was a teacher for Haywood County Schools fortwenty-five years. She was a member of Oakfield Baptist Church and enjoyedCoca Cola Memorabilia, traveling to various Tennessee restaurants, and gospelmusic.She is survived by her daughter, Emily (Grant) Holland of Jackson, TN, one sister,Peggy Ruth Key of Jackson, TN, and her two beloved cats, Dinky and Lil Bit. Shewas preceded in death by her parents.SERVICES: The family will be receiving friends on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 from4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Arrington Funeral Directors. A Life Appreciation Service willfollow at 6:00 p.m. at Arrington Funeral Directors with Rev. Mickey Jacksonofficiating.Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway, 731-668-1111