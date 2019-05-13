Michael Harold Crocker

Services for Michael Harold Crocker, 52, will be held Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 2:00 pm in the Cedar Avenue Chapel of Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home with Brothers Don Bowlin and Alan Trull officiating. Interment will follow at Enon Cemetery on Hwy 79 South. The family will receive friends on Monday, May 13, 2019 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm and Tuesday, May 14, 2019 from 11:00 am until service time. Mr. Crocker, a refrigeration mechanic for Therma King Company in Memphis, died Friday night, May 10, 2019 at his residence in McKenzie. He was born on January 4, 1967 in McKenzie, TN to Harold and Carolyn Foster Crocker. He was a member of Union Grove Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother Kevin Crocker.

Survivors include his wife of 30 years Rita Horton Crocker of McKenzie, two daughters Alissa (Ryan) Bennett and Kristen (Adam) Leech all of Dresden, TN, a son James Lee of Dyersburg, a brother David (Carol) Crocker of McKenzie and five grandchildren.

Pallbearers who will be serving are: Jerry Vowell, Scott Vaughn, Chris Land, Steve McClure, Colin Bennett, and Adam Bennett.

Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information please call (731) 352-4848 or visit www.brummittmckenziefuneralhome.com.