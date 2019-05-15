‘Cirque Italia’ water circus travels to Jackson for first time

JACKSON, Tenn. — “This is a very unique circus. It’s a European style circus,” said Corissa Fusco, aerial net performer and face painter.

It’s the first of its kind to set foot in Jackson, with artists from all over the world getting ready to perform.

“Romania, Portugal, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina,” Fusco said.

What makes this circus unlike any other?

“It’s preformed in water,” Fusco said. “We have to finish filling up our 35,000 [gallon] water tank, which is underneath this and finish getting all the concessions ready.”

The water circus features amazing visuals and stunts.

“It shoots up out of the middle of the stage, and it rains down from the ceiling. We have projectors that are in the water that can make pictures around the whole stage,” Fusco said.

Fusco said the artist play more than one role in every show, like Roxana Midi, who is the ticket manager, an aerial net performer and seamstress.

“It takes a lot and now, because I have to make two, it takes more time,” Roxana Midi said.

Also, Milly Fusco is a juggler and unit manager.

“First time here and we’ll see how it goes,” Milly said.

But all the artist said the work they put into the show is worth it.

“And at the end of the show, when you see people standing up, it’s just like ooh, tears in your eyes because you know you did a good job,” Midi said.

“A lifetime opportunity to come and see the show, and you don’t want to miss it. It’s beautiful,” said Emiliano ‘Mily’ Fusco, unit manager and juggler.

May 16 – Thursday: 7:30 p.m.

May 17 – Friday: 7:30 p.m.

May 18 – Saturday: 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

May 19 – Sunday: 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

For ticket prices, go to Cirque Italia website.