2019 Exit 56 Blues Fest unveils event poster

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — Families and friends gathered for the poster unveiling for the annual Exit 56 Blues Fest.

The artwork is of Brownsville artist Mark Kendrick.

It’s all to help promote the ninth annual two-day live music event on May 25 and 26.

The event will include old country blues, rhythm and blues and rock and blues music. The event will also feature Corvette car shows, arts and crafts, beer and food.

“It’s getting bigger and bigger every year. We re looking forward to celebrating ten years, and we hope everyone will come out and be a part of this year and look forward to what is coming next,” Sonia Outlaw Clark of the West Tennessee Delta Heritage Center said.

The event is free, and organizers say make sure to bring lawn chairs and blankets.