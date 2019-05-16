Funeral Services for Sandra Delois Clark, age 57, will be Saturday, May 18, 2019 in the Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home.

Mrs. Clark died Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Jackson General Hospital.

Visitation for Mrs. Clark will begin Friday morning, May 17, 2019 from 10:00 AM until 7:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Mrs. Clark will lie-in-state on Saturday morning, May 18, 2019 at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home from 9:00 AM until time of service.

For additional information, please contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.