TBI utilizes Nextdoor app to alert public to crime

WEST MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — An app lets you keep up with your neighborhood, but now law enforcement as well.

It’s an app originally made to keep up with your neighbors, maybe find a babysitter or locate a lost dog.

Now, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is using it to keep you informed.

“We’ve recently partnered with the Nextdoor Application really to increase our reach,” TBI spokesperson Keli McAlister said.

Right now, the TBI has about 100,000 followers on Facebook, but there are 700,000 Tennesseans on Nextdoor.

“We put out information on a daily basis, and some of it is immediate. We have Amber Alerts. We have fugitives that we’re looking for. That doesn’t happen every day, but when that does happen, it’s very important that we reach that audience and especially those in that specific area very quickly,” McAlister said.

How will the TBI use it?

“The way we’re able to utilize this as an agency is kind of draw a map of the areas we want to target. So everyone with a mobile device who is subscribed in that one geographical area will get that alert,” McAlister said.

McAlister says they’re constantly looking for new ways for people to stay connected with the TBI and all the other law enforcement agencies in West Tennessee.

“We’re always looking for ways to engage the public and making sure you do have accurate information, and what we do love about being able to talk to folks one-on-one about this essentially is you’re getting information directly from the TBI, so you know it’s accurate,” McAlister said.

The Nextdoor app is available on both the Apple and Google Play app stores.