Scattered Showers And Storms For Sunday

Weather Update – 11:11 p.m. – Saturday, May 18th

Showers have moved in for the night and we can continue to see them trek through West Tennessee overnight and through our Sunday. The chance for severe weather has significantly dropped so we can expect maybe a few storms embedded in the line of showers overnight. Expect a mild night with lows in the upper 60s, lower 70s

Tomorrow we will see lingering showers in the morning and on and off showers through the day. Most of the day Sunday will be dry but later in the afternoon we’ll see some scattered storms possible ahead of a passing cold front. Highs will be cooler but seasonable, reaching the lower 80s, upper 70s. It will be windy at times too, with winds sustained out of the southwest at 15-20 miles per hour.

The front moves through later that evening with skies gradually clearing that night. Fair weather returns to start the work week and rain chances will be low for much of the week. On top of that, expect warmer than average conditions to stay around, with temperatures reaching the 90s towards the end of the week.

