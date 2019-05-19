A Sunny And Seasonable Monday Expected

Weather Update – 10:57 p.m. – Sunday, May 19th

As we ended our weekend, we saw the return of sunshine once again. With the exception of a few pop-up showers in our northwestern counties, our night will be dry and continuing to clear out gradually. Lows are expected in the lower 60s for tonight with winds light and variable.

Tomorrow high pressure builds in behind the cold front that moves across overnight. Winds will be light and mainly out of the northeast, but we’ll continue to see fair and average conditions for the day. Highs will be similar to Sunday’s, with temperatures in the low to mid 80s.

The trend for the next 6-10 days shows much of the Mid-South seeing a drier than average and warmer than average end to the month. Rain chances for this week are low with a frontal system bringing the chance for some scattered storms and showers by mid-week. After that, much of the week for now is looking dry. By the end of the week, temperatures will be sustained near the 90 degree mark through the weekend thanks to a developing ridge over the area.

