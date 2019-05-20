Mary Elizabeth Gayden Williams age 64 of Stanton, TN passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at her home. Funeral Services will be conducted on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 2:00 PM in the chapel of the Greenleaf Community Church of Stanton, TN with Pastor L.C. McBride officiating. Burial to follow in the Scrubb Oaks Cemetery in Tipton County, TN.

She was preceded in death by her parents: John Henry and Esther Lee Fields Gayden; one son: Delaney Williams; three brothers: John Jr. Gayden, A.J. Gayden, James Eddie Gayden; and one sister: Mattie Lee Gayden Banks.

She leaves behind her husband of 36 years, Mr. William Williams Jr of Stanton, TN; two sons: Jonathan Maurice Gayden (Shonda) and William Williams III (Darlene) both of Brownsville, TN; one daughter: Shavon Smith (Timmy) of Brownsville, TN; two sisters: Lillian Marie Brown of CA and Linda F. Perry of Brownsville, TN; 10 grandchildren and leaves a legacy of 5 great-grandchildren. Mrs. Elizabeth also leaves behind her special friend, Mrs. Fannie.

In lieu of flowers, the Williams family requests that memorials be made to the Greenleaf Community Church, 9703 Hwy 59 South, Mason, TN 38049