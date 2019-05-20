Rachel R. Lampkins Sturdivant

Name: City & State  Rachel R. Lampkins Sturdivant, Paris, Tennessee
Age: 101
Place of Death: Her residence
Date of Death: Thursday, May 16, 2019
Funeral Time/Day: 11:00 AM Monday, May 20, 2019
Place of Funeral: McEvoy Funeral Home
Minister(s): Dr. Trent Bullock and Bro. Jerry Massey
Place of Burial: Maplewood Cemetery
Visitation: 4:00-7:00 PM Sunday, May 19, 2019 and after 9:00 AM Monday
Date/Place of Birth: November 8, 1917 in Martin, Tennessee
Pallbearers: Jerry Joyner, Jimmy Williams, Jim Farmer, Paul Veazey, Ed Ledden and Doug Braden.
Both Parents Names: Edward Washington Lampkins and Jessie Brooks Lampkins, both preceded
Spouse: Date of Marriage Fred L. Sturdivant, married: December 1, 1935; preceded: January 16, 1990
Son: City/State Bart Sturdivant, Paris, Tennessee
Sisters: City/State Louise Lampkins Rucker and Lottie Berry, both preceded
Brothers: City/State Boyd Lampkins, preceded
Other Relatives: Nephew: Van (Debbie) Rucker, Collierville, TN

Great niece: Rachel Rucker, Collierville, TN

Great nephew: Edmund Rucker, Collierville, TN

The LaRee Brewer family of Martin, and many extended family members and friends.
Personal Information: Rachel was employed with the National Store and later devoted her life as a full time homemaker, wife and mother. She was a 96 year member of First Baptist Church, where she served some 40 years in the kitchen and Sunday school ministries. She was a devoted community volunteer with Henry County Medical Center and as an election worker for several decades.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: First Baptist Church, 313 N. Poplar St., Paris, Tennessee 38242

 