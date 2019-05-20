Rachel R. Lampkins Sturdivant
|Obituary form for Paris Post-Intelligencer
McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc.
Paris, TN 38242 Phone # (731)642-1441
|Name: City & State
|Rachel R. Lampkins Sturdivant, Paris, Tennessee
|Age:
|101
|Place of Death:
|Her residence
|Date of Death:
|Thursday, May 16, 2019
|Funeral Time/Day:
|11:00 AM Monday, May 20, 2019
|Place of Funeral:
|McEvoy Funeral Home
|Minister(s):
|Dr. Trent Bullock and Bro. Jerry Massey
|Place of Burial:
|Maplewood Cemetery
|Visitation:
|4:00-7:00 PM Sunday, May 19, 2019 and after 9:00 AM Monday
|Date/Place of Birth:
|November 8, 1917 in Martin, Tennessee
|Pallbearers:
|Jerry Joyner, Jimmy Williams, Jim Farmer, Paul Veazey, Ed Ledden and Doug Braden.
|Both Parents Names:
|Edward Washington Lampkins and Jessie Brooks Lampkins, both preceded
|Spouse: Date of Marriage
|Fred L. Sturdivant, married: December 1, 1935; preceded: January 16, 1990
|Son: City/State
|Bart Sturdivant, Paris, Tennessee
|Sisters: City/State
|Louise Lampkins Rucker and Lottie Berry, both preceded
|Brothers: City/State
|Boyd Lampkins, preceded
|Other Relatives:
|Nephew: Van (Debbie) Rucker, Collierville, TN
Great niece: Rachel Rucker, Collierville, TN
Great nephew: Edmund Rucker, Collierville, TN
The LaRee Brewer family of Martin, and many extended family members and friends.
|Personal Information:
|Rachel was employed with the National Store and later devoted her life as a full time homemaker, wife and mother. She was a 96 year member of First Baptist Church, where she served some 40 years in the kitchen and Sunday school ministries. She was a devoted community volunteer with Henry County Medical Center and as an election worker for several decades.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: First Baptist Church, 313 N. Poplar St., Paris, Tennessee 38242