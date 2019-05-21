David William “Bill” Oliver
|David William “Bill” Oliver of Paris, TN
|Age:
|83
|Place of Death:
|Southern Hills Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee
|Date of Death:
|Monday, May 20, 2019
|Funeral Time/Day:
|11:00 AM Thursday, May 23, 2019
|Place of Funeral:
|McEvoy Funeral Home
|Minister(s):
|Rev. Dennis Vance of Trinity United Methodist Church
|Place of Burial:
|Hillcrest Memorial Park with military honors
|Visitation:
|9:30-11:00 AM Thursday, May 23, 2019 prior to the service
|Date/Place of Birth:
|December 2, 1935 in Henry County, Tennessee
|Pallbearers:
|Both Parents Names:
|John David Oliver and Ruby Pearl Oliver, both preceded
|Spouse: Date of Marriage
|Kathy Achatz, Married: 1959; Preceded: May 1986
Doris M. Williams, Married: November 26, 1986; Preceded: December 2005
|Sisters: City/State
|Carol Vaughan of Nashville, TN
Kay Bucy, preceded
|Nephews:
|Michael Vaughan, David Vaughan, and Russell (Tina) Bucy.
|Other Relatives:
|Great niece & Nephew: Kaylee & Seth Bucy
|Personal Information:
|Mr. Oliver graduated from Grove High School in 1954. He served two years in the U.S. Army in Munich, Germany. He worked 32 years at Holley Carburetor in Paris until the plant closed with the last 14 years being in skilled trade. Bill served 32 years in the TN National Guard and retired in 1985 as a CW3 warrant officer. He had a pilot’s license and enjoyed flying. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and belonged to the NRA, Duck’s Unlimited, and was a life member of the Elks Lodge and the Amvets. He served part-time deputy sheriff in Paris. Bill was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church and he sang in the choir.