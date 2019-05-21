David William “Bill” Oliver

Personal Information:

Mr. Oliver graduated from Grove High School in 1954. He served two years in the U.S. Army in Munich, Germany. He worked 32 years at Holley Carburetor in Paris until the plant closed with the last 14 years being in skilled trade. Bill served 32 years in the TN National Guard and retired in 1985 as a CW3 warrant officer. He had a pilot’s license and enjoyed flying. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and belonged to the NRA, Duck’s Unlimited, and was a life member of the Elks Lodge and the Amvets. He served part-time deputy sheriff in Paris. Bill was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church and he sang in the choir.