David William “Bill” Oliver

McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc.

Name: City & State David William “Bill” Oliver of Paris, TN
Age: 83
Place of Death: Southern Hills Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee
Date of Death: Monday, May 20, 2019
Funeral Time/Day: 11:00 AM Thursday, May 23, 2019
Place of Funeral: McEvoy Funeral Home
Minister(s): Rev. Dennis Vance of Trinity United Methodist Church
Place of Burial: Hillcrest Memorial Park with military honors
Visitation: 9:30-11:00 AM Thursday, May 23, 2019 prior to the service
Date/Place of Birth: December 2, 1935 in Henry County, Tennessee
 John David Oliver and Ruby Pearl Oliver, both preceded
 Kathy Achatz, Married: 1959; Preceded: May 1986

Doris M. Williams, Married: November 26, 1986; Preceded: December 2005
Sisters: City/State Carol Vaughan of Nashville, TN

Kay Bucy, preceded
Nephews: Michael Vaughan, David Vaughan, and Russell (Tina) Bucy.
Other Relatives: Great niece & Nephew: Kaylee & Seth Bucy
Personal Information: Mr. Oliver graduated from Grove High School in 1954. He served two years in the U.S. Army in Munich, Germany. He worked 32 years at Holley Carburetor in Paris until the plant closed with the last 14 years being in skilled trade. Bill served 32 years in the TN National Guard and retired in 1985 as a CW3 warrant officer. He had a pilot’s license and enjoyed flying. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and belonged to the NRA, Duck’s Unlimited, and was a life member of the Elks Lodge and the Amvets. He served part-time deputy sheriff in Paris. Bill was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church and he sang in the choir.

 