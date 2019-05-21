Joanna Sloan Kemp, 82, of Springville died Sunday night, May 19, 2019, at Paris Healthcare. The body was cremated. A memorial service is planned at 10:30 a.m. Monday at First Presbyterian Church, where she was a member, an honorary life member of the Presbyterian Women, had served as a tenor in the choir, and Ordained Ruling Elder. The Rev. Carol S. Wade of the church will officiate. No visitation is planned locally. McEvoy Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Born October 29, 1936 in Augusta, GA she was a daughter of the late Rev. Dr. John Benson Sloan, Jr and Ruby Maxine Fulmer Sloan. She was married on July 11, 1959 to James Richard Kemp, who also preceded her in death.

Joanna attended Southwestern in Memphis, TN (now Rhodes College) and graduated from Emory University in Georgia. Ever a pioneering spirit, she went on to work with American Airlines as a Stewardess (Flight Attendant) flying internationally. Later she became a Senior Director in Mary Kay Cosmetics bringing good personal care, glamour and independence to as many women in her sphere as possible.

Jody was always generous with her hugs, time, money and talents. She held membership in many organizations over her lifetime, such as: Zeta Tau Alpha (sorority), Presbyterian Women, Denmark Country Club, Kiwis, Delta Wives Club, Quota, Welcome Wagon, Rainbow of Sound Chorus, Republican Women, and so many more.

A family member said she enjoyed writing and playing music, singing, painting, and traveling.

She is survived by two daughters: Sheryl ‘Sherry’ Kemp Hutchison of Springville, and Melissa Kemp Worthey and husband David of Springville;

One sister: Ruby Sloan Hope and husband Rev. Tyson Hope of West Virginia;

One grandchild: Sloan Hutchison of Springville;

One Cousin: Alden Reed West of California;

Nieces and Nephews: Willa, Emily and John Benson Hope;

Sons thought of as her own from Zambia: Thomas, Webster, Josephat, Sylvester, Godfrey, and Richard;

and several “3rd daughters”.

The family requests, in lieu of flowers, that Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 107, Paris, TN 38242.